United talks to Airbus amid Boeing turmoil

STORY: United Airlines has been one of the biggest victims of the turmoil at Boeing.

Dozens of its 737 MAX 9 jets were grounded following the midair blowout of a large panel on one operated by Alaska Airlines.

Now United also faces delays in getting new planes, after the incident raised doubts over regulatory approval for a new model of the MAX, for which it has placed big orders.

The chaos has the airline considering its options.

Reuters sources say Chief Executive Scott Kirby flew to France for talks with Airbus.

He’s said to be sounding out the possibility of an order for its A321neo jets.

Trouble is, they’re in hot demand, and all but sold out for years to come.

However, Bloomberg News says Airbus is trying to buy back delivery slots from other airlines in a bid to construct a viable offer.

United has 277 Boeing Max 10 jets on order.

That’s a larger variant than the one in the blowout drama, but could still be affected by the troubles at Boeing.

Kirby said last week that United hadn’t cancelled the order, but he added that the U.S. planemaker wouldn’t be able to meet the contracted delivery dates on many of the aircraft.

Signs of a possible Airbus deal have reportedly raised concern at Boeing, which shares historical roots with United.

But Monday later brought hope of a silver lining.

Irish budget airline Ryanair - one of Boeing's biggest customers - said it would take over any MAX 10 orders dropped by U.S. carriers.