Union negotiator: Boeing strikers in it for the 'long haul'

STORY: Striking workers at Boeing are in it for the ‘long haul’.

That was what union negotiator Jon Holden told Reuters on Wednesday.

He says union members understand the position, and are ready to wait out the planemaker.

The comments came a day after Boeing withdrew its latest pay offer.

It accused the union of not giving its proposals serious consideration.

But Holden said the improvements in the offer were “very minor, very meager”.

The union is holding out for a 40% pay rise over four years.

Members previously voted overwhelmingly to reject an offer of 25%.

Holden says the union has a big fund to support striking workers, and he’s hoping Boeing will blink first.

Even before the strike, the firm was burning through cash amid curbs on production of its best-selling 737 MAX jets.

That follows a midair blowout on one the planes that revived concerns over the company’s manufacturing standards.

Now ratings agency S&P estimates the walkout is costing Boeing about $1 billion per month.

And it says the strike could cost it its prized investment grade credit rating.

The company is looking at ways to shore up its finances, with Reuters reporting that that could include selling stock.

Boeing has also furloughed thousands of workers in a bid to cap costs.

Shares in the firm closed down 3.4% Wednesday, and have lost over 40% of their value just this year.