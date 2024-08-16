Unemployment rate is top recession risk: Portfolio manager

Stocks (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) are recovering as markets look to the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates in September amid signs of cooling inflation. Allspring Global Investments senior portfolio manager and head of global liquidity solutions Jeff Weaver joins Wealth! to discuss market and Fed outlooks.

Weaver highlights July's CPI data, calling it "good for the Fed," as well as markets and consumers. He notes the economy remains "strong," with interest rates coming down incrementally, "and that's what's driving a lot of flows."

One risk Weaver points out is a rise in the unemployment rate. He notes that a continued increase in this figure has raised concerns the economy could "move into recession." However, he believes this is why the Fed will implement a 25-basis-point cut at the September meeting, which would "help avoid the risk of recession."

For investment strategy, Weaver advises investors to "extend the duration of fixed income holdings" and turn to money market funds to diversify portfolios and avoid extended risks.

Video Transcript

The S and P and the NASDAQ on track for their best weekly performance since November.

But of course, that's a bounce back to discuss what's next for markets and your investments.

Let's bring in Jeff Weaver All Spring Global Investments, Senior portfolio manager here, Jeff.

Good to have you here with us today.

So let's let's put this move this week in context here.

And ultimately, for the buying on the dip mentality that has seemed to re emerge where you're seeing investors to kind of flow in right now.

Yeah.

Thank you, Brad.

Thanks for having me.

Um You know, I I um my focus is on short term bonds and one of the things that has the market excited was this week's CP I report, um The CP I report came in really as expected um up just uh a 0.2%.

Um the headline CP I number down to 2.9%.

And so this number is good for the fed.

It's good for, it's good for the markets, it's good for the consumers.

So, um you know, I think with, with rate cuts on the horizon, I think that's, you know, the market is certainly embracing that.

Uh We still have a strong economy though.

Um retail sales was higher than expected this week.

Um Jobless claims were lower than expected.

So, you know, there's, um there's been some concern about an increasing unemployment rate but, you know, right now the markets um continue to, to uh to trade well and, and uh interest rates are coming down at the margin and, and um that's what's driving a lot of flows and, you know, we had some commentary, some fresh commentary from uh Austin Goolsbee, the fed out earlier today saying that he sees some leading indicators of recession flashing warning signs right now.

How should investors read into that and adjust their portfolio strategy if at all?

Well, I think that is the risk, the risk is that we are seeing the unemployment rate climb.

Um It is at 4.3% we were at 3.4% last year.

So there is some concern that that an increasing unemployment rate continues to, to in to increase.

Um, and that we, you know, potentially, you know, move into recession, that's the risk.

And I think that's why uh Goolsbee and other members of the fed are certainly preparing to cut rates at their September 18 FO MC meeting.

Uh They want to make sure that they move their, what, what is now considered a rather restrictive monetary policy to be one that's much more neutral.

So by rate by decreasing by cutting rates by decreasing rates, you know, they can um you know, help, um help avoid that, that the risk of recession.

And certainly, and, and with that in mind, you know, as we get into that broader pathway, where would investors be apt to best, really kind of consider how the Fed may move and the pace at which they will move in order to continue to modify their own portfolio in accordance and in anticipation with the fed's policy pathway.

Right.

Well, we expect we do expect a 25 basis point rate cut on September 18th.

Uh We'll probably see a 25 basis point rate cut again in November and then again in, in December.

So that is a slower path than what was expected perhaps earlier this week, last week.

Um There was a lot of anticipation of some pretty dramatic rate cuts, but really, the numbers that we see are more are more balanced.

We've been, we at all spring global investments have been um encouraging investors to extend duration of their fixed income uh holdings.

Uh Haven't been encouraging folks to increase their equity allocations because there has been such a growth in cash.

I mean, cash has been so so attractive.

Um money market fund yields at 5% to 5 and a quarter percent.

It's a really nice place to be.

Um but there is, you know, the risk that as rates come down, uh the money market rates are So correlated with, with uh the fed funds rate uh that, you know, those rates will come down and that there's, there are uh opportunities elsewhere.

So we do encourage those that have access liquidity or um or um you know, no liquidity needs that they do put that money to work in the markets and have been encouraging that.

But nonetheless, cash cash rates are going to remain attractive.

Um We saw a trillion dollars come into money market funds last year.

We've seen about 280 billion come down, come in this year.

So they're gonna continue to remain attractive and, and really have um money market funds will continue to have a, you know, a uh you know, a, a good place, a um you know, um a good place for your money and your, and as part of your diversified portfolio, Jeff just quickly here when you're saying, expand the duration of your fixed income.

Are, are you saying, you know, look at longer time horizons for some of your investment vehicles that are leaning towards government or even corporate bonds?

Yes, that is the case.

Um in our money market funds and our short duration strategies, we've been extending duration, this um benefits your portfolio as rates come down.

Um And we do, we do think you don't have to go very far um out the curve to, you know, to benefit from, from rate decreases, even going out just to one or two or three years.

Um as the rate as rates come down and the curve normalizes, we would expect those, um expect those securities to perform.

Well, Jeff, thanks so much for taking the time here with us today.

Kicking off today's show, Jeff Weaver Offspring, Global Investment, Senior portfolio manager, Jeff.

Good to see you.

Fantastic.

Thank you very much.