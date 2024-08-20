Unemployment could hit 6% on labor demand concerns: Strategist

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) are extending their gains Tuesday morning as stocks rebound from early August woes and investors digest this month's strong economic data. However, with ongoing uncertainty in the market, Insigneo Chief Investment Officer Ahmed Riesgo joins Morning Brief to share his outlook.

Riesgo identifies the primary concern for the market is continued weakness in the labor market, stating "we think that that's going to ultimately be what drives this market lower." He points out that the consumer remains resilient due to job stability, but warns that if unemployment rates continue to rise, "we think the US consumer, unfortunately, will falter."

He also highlights a key issue within the labor market: labor demand. According to Riesgo, a combination of lower labor demand and increased labor supply is contributing to a higher unemployment rate, predicting that it could reach as much as 6% in the event of a mild recession.

Regarding investment strategies in this environment, Riesgo recommends a focus on consumer savings, utilities, healthcare, and consumer staples.

Video Transcript

The S and P 500 the NASDAQ eyeing its ninth straight day of gains.

That is if it closes higher today.

We are seeing some pressure though here at the open.

This comes after strong economic data ignited a rebound rally from the sell off earlier this month.

Despite the market seemingly on solid footing.

Our next guest is warning of more challenging times ahead and thinks new money maybe should be allocated or into safety.

Please joining us.

Now we want to bring in Ahmed Rieco.

He is Insignia's Chief Investment Officer Ahmed.

I it's great to have you here.

So, so let's talk about the recent rally that we have seen off of the back of the massive sell off that we saw just about two weeks ago.

How are you looking at the recent gains and then therefore identifying some investment opportunities at this point?

So I'm looking at the recent gains with a bit of trepidation.

Ok. Um Now, what we saw basically was what, what, what started the, the drop in assets back in uh uh just a few weeks ago was that employment report?

The problem is that we continue to see weakness in the labor market.

And we think that that's going to ultimately be what drives this market lower.

We know that the US consumer is doing ok, but the US consumer is doing ok because they still have a job.

The second that the employment market flips from one of surplus to one of deficit, which is something that we think we're rapidly nearing.

We think the US consumer un unfortunately will falter.

I mean, why do you think we're rapidly nearing a sharp decline?

Maybe it sounds like within the jobs market and I guess just put that in context with us here.

How much of a spike maybe are you expecting to see within the unemployment rate?

Well, not a heavy one.

We don't expect this recession to be nowhere near what the previous two recessions were, right, which were both caused by exogenous shocks, right?

One was a pandemic, the other one was the financial crisis.

So we expect a pretty mild recession.

The unemployment rate could go as high as 6% so way lower than what we saw in the previous recessions.

But I'll tell you what we are seeing concerning et is emerging.

It's mostly on labor demand.

Ok. Now everyone talks about the unemployment rate, the unemployment rate is being in a sense driven up by a combination of lower labor demand but increased labor supply, we have a larger labor force than we anticipated.

But labor demand, which is a more pure indicator of precisely what the demand is for workers that is continuing to drop.

Just yesterday, the New York fed came out with a survey that said that workers were increasingly fearful for their jobs.

We think that they're picking up on something that is undermining or, or that is actually riding a declining labor demand trend throughout the country.

So as that would translate into the consumer mindset and any consumer confidence, where are the first areas that you would suspect to be the weakest if we do see a major shift in the employment situation.

Well, it'll be pretty broad based.

But what we're, what we've noticed so far is that companies, uh especially, you know, sort of consumer discretion, more higher end companies we're seeing in tourism, aerospace, I think that's why we've seen some weakness in this sector because discretionary spending is the first thing that people cut, which is why one of the sectors we do like is consumer savings.

What do you see the upside there?

Well, uh, we generally like the defensive sectors right now and I'm talking about things like utilities, healthcare, consumer stables.

Those are really the three sectors that we're squarely most focused on.

Not only are they cheap relative to other parts of the market, but we think that they'll perform better if indeed markets, uh uh uh confronts here.

All right, we're taking a look at health care, consumer staples and communication services on the screen as of right now all moving in different directions right now, we'll see if there's some clarity that starts to emerge as we go on throughout the rest of today's trading activity.

Ahmed RCO.

Always a pleasure to grab some insights from you.

Insignia, Chief Investment Officer.

Thanks Ahmed.

Thank you.