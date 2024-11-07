Understanding the benefits of Health Savings Accounts (HSA)

As the 2025 health insurance open enrollment period kicks off — lasting from November 1, 2024 through January 15, 2025 — many consumers may be considering opening a Health Savings Account (HSA) alongside their insurance plans.

HSAs are not health insurance plans but rather specialized accounts that allow you to set aside tax-free money to cover qualified healthcare expenses.

Yahoo Finance senior columnist Kerry Hannon breaks down what these accounts are, how they work, and their benefits.

This post was written by Angel Smith