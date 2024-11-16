The underlying hope for women’s health under a Trump presidency

With President-elect Donald Trump preparing to enter the White House once again, the issue of women’s health has been pulled back into focus. Many voters came out and cast their ballots this past Election Day around the future of reproductive rights in America.

Lux Capital general partner Deena Shakir speaks with Yahoo Finance's Madison Mills at Yahoo Finance Invest on the hope she sees in the women’s healthcare space.

Shakir explains the "influx" from investors and entrepreneurs who see "capital deployment as a means of action." Shakir previously joined Yahoo Finance in July 2022 following the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Meanwhile, Shakir is given the most hope from innovators in women’s health: “These are entrepreneurs who are in it for the long run and who see what they're doing on the private sector side as a way of providing services, which are taking care of an evergreen need for healthcare.”

"Regardless of what changes on the regulatory side, regardless of who is in power in the Oval Office, healthcare needs don't go away. They won't go away," Shakir states.

This post was written by Ivana Freitas.