Ulta Beauty (ULTA) shares were falling on Friday after missing quarterly estimates for the first time in four years. One of the hurdles the company could be facing is increased competition, according to R.J. Hottovy, Placer.ai Head of Analytical Research.

"There's a lot of competition in this space," Hottovy said, adding, "we find ourselves a lot of beauty stores right now." He mentions that the increased supply could be mean there is now an "imbalance" with the demand picture.

"We're starting to see a bit of a pullback across a lot of discretionary categories," Hottovy says. He says that while there is some weakness areas like fragrance are still seeing strong demand. Plus, Ulta's competitor Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) is "outperforming" the rest of the beauty category following its 2022 optimization plan.

The beauty industry seems to be the latest hit by slowing consumer spending.

Ulta shares one area where that's evident they're under pressure today after the company missed earnings expectations for the first time in four years and lowering its full year guidance here with insight on how consumers are spending in the beauty category.

We've got RJ Hay who is the head of political research at Placer dot A I RJ.

Good to have you here with us on the program and thanks so much for hopping on.

I mean, look the lipstick index as many have been tracking and trying to figure out where little luxuries are holding up and it seems like there's a little bit of a a differing in the stories that we're hearing when you're comparing uh an Ulta to a blue Mercury.

Just make some sense of it for us first and foremost.

Yeah, I think what we're seeing more than anything else is that there's a lot of competition in this space.

If you look at the beauty category as a whole, it has been one of the top performing categories that we've looked at in terms of foot traffic.

The last two years.

Some of that as new store expansion, some of that is increased uh visitation at the stores themselves.

So comparable transactions or visits.

Um but you put that all together now, we might start to find ourselves in a supply demand and balance too many stores uh all to talk about 80% of their stores being affected by a new opening and 50% of their stores being affected by two openings.

So we find ourselves a lot of beauty stores right now.

It's also happening at a time where we're starting to see a little bit of a pullback.

I wouldn't say it's overly exaggerated, but we're starting to see a bit of a pullback across a lot of discretionary categories.

This really just started to happen in July.

Uh be a lot of reasons potentially behind that.

You know, the cumulative effect of inflation across a number of categories, food rent, uh insurance, things like that.

So we're starting to see little cracks at the same time.

So I think that kind of sets up a situation where uh maybe tempered expectations in the beauty category going forward here.

Ha.

Has there been an over indexing on where consumers are still willing to spend into the beauty, beauty category and, and which aisles are outperforming from what you've been able to track here?

Yeah.

Fragrance seems to be the one category that is holding up better than the others.

Uh That is the one area we do see a little bit more strength and if you look and compare that with the manufacturers on that side, uh It lines up pretty well with that.

The other area we're starting to see is actually uh we're seeing a little bit of improvement on the lower end of the spectrum.

Uh Sally Beauty is actually named.

It's pretty interesting right now.

It's actually outperformed the rest of the category.

They went through a store optimization plan in 2022.

If you look at year over year visitation trends, that's one of the few that's actually posting visits up right now.

So uh we're seeing a few spots of uh of uh strength within the category.

But overall, I mean, it has been one of the better performing categories, but we're starting to see signs of a little bit of weakness as we go in the back half here.

You're, you're also able to based on placer dot A I data really look at how much time people are spending in stores.

Are there any trends that are sticking out to you on that front?

Yeah, it's a great question.

Something we've actually looked at quite a bit is the idea that people, if you look pre versus post pandemic, people are spending a lot less time in stores.

A lot of that's because they do their research beforehand, they go into the store, they know what they want.

Maybe they're buying online and picking up in store.

So generally we've seen a downtrend and the more discretionary the category, the bigger decrease in time people are still spending it, you know, some time in grocery, but it's some more discretionary categories that we've seen.

The one caveat is that some of the beauty stores that have implemented more services within there.

We have seen those hold up relatively well.

But generally speaking, we've seen downtrend in terms of dwell time across the discretionary retail category.

Again, it's buy online, pick up in store and other things that are driving that.

But uh beauty is one of the categories that's holding up a little bit better just because of some of the new service offerings within it.

We spoke to Jose Torres interactive broker, senior economist earlier this morning about the health of the consumer.

I wanna play for you what he had to say and then just get your reaction on the other side to round out this conversation.

The consumer has been really bifurcated.

You have those consumers that tend to be older, have more exposure to real estate, have more exposure to stocks.

They're not doing particularly bad market has done terrific.

But when you look at the consumer that's really focusing on labor income and is constrained by the pressures of higher prices, tall interest rates, reduced credit availability and now job uncertainty, you know there that I think that's what explains the weakness there.

And are you seeing the same type of bifurcation in consumer spending in beauty.

Yeah, generally speaking, we are um I think the ones that really do cater to a much more affluent audience.

So Blue Mercury generally has the highest household income of any trade areas that we look at.

For beauty retailers, generally speaking there, the results are holding up better whereas kind of the the lower the the retailers that cater to the lower middle income audience, those are the ones that are struggling a bit more.

And you know, for the very reasons that Jose pointed out, that's exactly what we're seeing there as well.

So I think that's pretty spot on.

We do see bifurcation and the visitation data across beauty and not just beauty.

We see it across a lot of other categories as well.

So I think he's on to something, I think that's pretty spot on.