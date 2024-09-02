Ukraine Hits Moscow Oil Refinery in Massive Drone Barrage

Reuters

Spain received a record 10.9 million tourists in July, 7.3% more than a year ago, while their spending jumped 12%, stoking the Spanish economy's solid growth in contrast to some European peers responsible for much of the inflow of visitors. Data released on Monday by the National Statistics Institute also showed that in the first seven months of 2024 spending by foreign visitors rose 18.6% to 71 billion euros ($79 billion), despite initial concerns over anti-tourism protests and extreme summer temperatures. The boom, driven by British and German visitors, is expected to propel Spain's GDP growth to 2.4% this year, significantly above 0.7% expected for the euro zone or Germany's 0.3%, according to a Reuters poll.