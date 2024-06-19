UK inflation hits 2% target for first time since 2021

STORY: There was some good news for British shoppers Wednesday.

Inflation sank back to its 2% target in May for the first time in nearly three years.

That will be welcome news too for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, with his ruling Conservative Party far behind in the polls just weeks before a general election.

Sunak claimed the decline was proof his policies were working, and urged voters not to put that at risk by voting Labour.

The figure will also be closely watched at the Bank of England, with policymakers there meeting Thursday to decide their next move.

But services price inflation - which the BoE watches very closely - fell less than expected, to 5.7%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Economists say such data show underlying price pressures remain strong, undermining the case for rate reductions.

Even so, UK inflation has come down faster than in the U.S. or euro zone, belying fears that it could prove stubbornly persistent.

Price rises had first picked up in 2021 due to bottlenecks caused by the COVID pandemic.

They then soared the following year as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drove a surge in energy prices.