UK inflation drop gives relief to Reeves after market selloff

STORY: Welcomed news on Wednesday (Jan.15) for Britain's finance minister Rachel Reeves after a market selloff.

British inflation slowed unexpectedly last month and core measures of price growth - tracked by the Bank of England - fell more sharply.

The annual rate of inflation edged down to 2.5% in December from 2.6% the month before.

Economists polled by Reuters had mostly expected headline inflation to hold at November's figure.

Inflation is expected to rise again though and Reeves said there was "still work to be done".

But investors increased their bets on the Bank of England cutting interest rates, putting an 82% chance on a first quarter-point reduction on February 6th.

Two rate cuts for 2025 were almost fully priced into the market, up from around a 60% chance before the data.

British government bond yields dropped from multi-decade highs hit in previous days.

Sterling fell after the figures were published but then reversed course and rose slightly in morning trade.

The Bank of England has said Britain's persistent inflation pressure means it will move only gradually with reducing borrowing costs.

That's despite signs that the economy is losing momentum.

Underlying measures of price growth also slowed by more than expected last month.

Core inflation, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices, fell to 3.2% from November's 3.5%.

Services inflation also dropped to 4.4% in December - its lowest since March 2022.