Uber and Lyft gain on Tesla Cybercab miss, Big Bank earnings: Yahoo Finance

Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) stocks surge after Tesla’s (TSLA) Cybertaxi event failed to impress investors. The three major indexes (^DJI,^GSPC, ^IXIC) are trading higher after Banks kicked off third quarter earnings. JPMorgan (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), and BlackRock (BLK) gain as investors assess that the companies’ quarterly results signal about the broader economy. Affirm (AFRM) and MicroStrategy (MSTR) are some of the trending tickers on Yahoo Finance’s platform. Trump Media & Technology (DJT) continues its recent pre-election rally.

Key guests include:

3:00 p.m. ET - George Mateyo, Keybank Chief Investment Officer

3:15 p.m. ET - Dave Ellison, Hennessy Funds Portfolio Manager

3:30 p.m. ET - Kevin Paffrath, Financial Advisor and YouTuber "Meet Kevin”

3:45 p.m. ET - Barbara Doran, BD8 Capital Partners CEO and CIO

4:00 p.m. ET - Thomas Martin, GLOBALT Investments Senior Portfolio Manager

4:15 p.m. ET - Frank Nikolic, CRU Group Vice President, Base and Battery Metals

4:30 p.m. ET - Mitch Berlin, EY Strategy and Transactions, Americas Vice Chair

4:45 p.m. ET - Kevin Fagan, Moody's Head of Commercial Real Estate Economic Analysis