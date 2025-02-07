Uber and Bill Ackman, Nike downgrade, Alibaba: Market Minute

Yahoo Finance host Seana Smith covers the morning's top-moving stocks and market stories in this Market Minute.

Uber Technologies (UBER) shares move higher in Friday's session after billionaire hedge fund manager and Pershing Square Capital Management CEO Bill Ackman revealed his firm owns more than 30 million shares in the rideshare company, equal to over $2 billion.

Citi analysts downgraded sports apparel giant Nike (NKE) to Neutral from a Buy rating, citing tariff uncertainty for the brand's sales.

Alibaba (BABA) denies reports of the company's alleged plans to invest in artificial intelligence developer DeepSeek, according to Chinese news outlet The Paper.

