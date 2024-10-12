Two things you need to do before investing in retirement

Building sufficient retirement savings remains a significant financial challenge for many Americans. Personal finance expert and co-host of Smart Money Happy Hour George Kamel joins Wealth! to discuss common mistakes and offer advice for individuals looking to build their retirement savings.

Kamel suggests that before investing, individuals should first focus on eliminating consumer debt "because it's robbing your ability to invest." His second recommendation is to establish a fully funded emergency fund covering 3-6 months of expenses. Only after completing these two steps, he says, "then your ready to invest," advocating for allocating 15% of income towards retirement.

Kamel also identifies several common retirement planning mistakes, including insufficient savings, investing in stocks with inadequate returns or excessive risk, lack of portfolio diversification, and starting retirement investments too late in life.

Video Transcript

Do you have more credit card debt than retirement savings?

If you do, you are not alone.

37% of Americans said that they owe more on credit cards than they have put away in retirement savings, according to Ramsey S Solution's research to discuss the retirement crisis and what you can do to set yourself up for success.

We've got George Kell, who is the Smart Money, Happy Hour and Ramsey show co host.

We all love a good, happy hour, but this is not so happy topic.

If you do have more in credit card debt than you have in retirement savings, how can you kind of flip the script for yourself?

Well, Brad, I hope your viewers are not a part of that stat.

But if you are, there is hope for you.

But you've got to get priorities in order, and that means we're actually not going to invest right now.

What we find on the Ramsey show is people are trying to do 17 things at once, and they're not making progress in any area, And Gen. X is they're the next ones up to retire, and what we're seeing is their median 401k balance is $56,000.

And yet they say they need 1.56 million to retire comfortably.

And so they've said we need a miracle to retire.

That's the quote.

And that's a frightening stat, considering they're the sandwich generation.

They're trying to fix their own money issues while raising Children and pay for that while helping their ageing parents, who also didn't prepare for retirement.

So I say it's time to break the generational curse.

I want your viewers to be the first ones to become millionaires and retire with dignity.

OK?

And so with that in mind, let's let's give them some actionable steps here as well.

If you're saying this is not the time to invest, how can you start to prioritise paying down debt and reversing the saving strategy as well?

So there's a foundation as a prerequisite.

Before you start investing, you've got to get out of that consumer debt because it's robbing your ability to invest.

You can only invest one or two or 3% to get that match when you're in crippling debt, so you've got to knock out that debt using the debt snowball method first, that is the best way to pay off debt fast.

That's listing your debts out.

Smallest to largest balance, ignoring the interest rate and tackling those payments.

And put the most you can that little one and then knock that one out.

Free up a payment.

Get to the next one.

Once you've got the debt knocked out, build a fully funded emergency fund of 3 to 6 months of expenses.

Then you're ready to invest, and we recommend 15% toward retirement.

And, Brad, we just took calls yesterday on the Ramsey show.

People are robbing their 401k, robbing the growth.

They're taking withdrawals.

They're taking loans against it because they're in crippling debt because they don't have the emergency fund.

So you've got to focus on those steps.

What are the common mistakes that you you also see as you're starting to flip the script and and make sure that you are prior prioritising paying down debt and the approach the snowball method and then also making sure that you're having some retirement savings that it's not just you putting savings towards.

It's also having employer matching contributions as well?

Absolutely.

There's a lot of mistakes.

I see number one like we mentioned, you're not saving enough.

The savings rates just aren't there.

No one.

Very few people are investing that 15% and that's what will get you a retirement with dignity.

The next one is they're investing in the wrong things.

You know, crypto single stocks, C, DS bonds, things with very low returns or things that have too much risk.

And then they're not investing early enough.

If you don't get started until you're 40 or 50 to invest well, those dollars will turn into less dollars over time.

When you're 20 or 30 every dollar you invest could be 10 or 20 later on in retirement.

Thanks to compound growth when you're in your fifties and sixties, that dollar might turn into two.

So you've got to get started early to take advantage of compound growth.

And then diversification is key.

Here we see that the ones that win are the ones that are diversified, lowering their risk.

And that's why we recommend four groups of mutual funds and we're talking aggressive growth, growth, growth and income and then international.

And you might see these listed a small cap MidCap Large cap and International.

That's all you need.

So the the formula is really simple.

Brad.

15% buy and hold long term.

This is dollar cost averaging.

That's the fancy word for it.

Invest when the market's down, invest when the market's up, put the same amount in every month and don't touch it.

That is the recipe for success.

George.

Considering the stat that we mentioned here, 61% of Americans, that's a majority believing that they feel behind on their retirement savings.

What are we hearing going into this election from candidates and and how they're going to best position Americans to be able to adequately save plan and financially prepare for retirement?

Well, the good news is, regardless of who's president, uh, my crystal ball says the market is going to be up because the last four elections the following year, the market was up.

So now is not the time to, you know, listen to fear mongering, saying Pull your money out of the market and buy gold and do all these crazy things.

Just stay investing how you're investing, regardless of what's happening with the election and you will win and our team created a free investing guide.

Brad at Ramsey Solutions.com/guide.

That goes through all of this.

It goes through the investing strategy.

That is the winning strategy.

We found eight out of 10 millionaires in our Ramsey research.

They just invested in the 401k consistently and so I don't want people to overcomplicate it and think they need, you know, a a bachelor's degree in finance just to win with money.

All you need to do is put money away, stay out of debt and you're going to be OK.