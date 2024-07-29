Two tax-friendly ways families can help pay for college tuition

The outstanding federal student loan balance has reached a staggering $1.62 trillion, with over 91% of this sum comprising student loan debt, according to the Education Data Initiative. However, there may be tax-advantaged strategies for individuals to finance their college education. To shed light on these options Jere Doyle, BNY wealth tax and estate planning strategist, joins Wealth!

Doyle notes that college tuition planning should begin well before enrollment. He recommends opening a 529 account, which allows for tax-free distributions when used for qualified educational expenses.

Additionally, Doyle highlights a lesser-known strategy for those with affluent relatives. He explains that if you have "a relative that has a substantial amount of wealth," that individual can make direct payments to the university or educational institution to cover tuition. Importantly, these payments are considered a "tax-free gift."

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Wealth!

Let's bring in Jerry Boyle, who is the BNY Wealth Tax and Estate planning strategist here with us, Jerry.

Great to see you here with us today.

All right.

So what do people need to know about some of the tax advantages that, you know, they might just need to give a phone call to a loved one or phone a friend?

Uh If they're looking to pay down some of this debt as far as paying down the debt goes.

Uh I think the planning that you have to do is what you have to do before you actually go to school.

For example, a lot of people should be thinking about doing 529 accounts open up accounts now putting money into the accounts to save for college when the disbursements are made from the 529 plan to pay for tuition, et cetera.

That's a tax free distribution.

So that's one thing a lot of people should be looking at right now.

The other thing people should be looking at is also if they have a, a relative that has a substantial amount of wealth, that relative can make a direct payment of tuition to the college of the university.

And that is a tax free gift.

A lot of people overlook the fact that somebody can make a tax free gift in the amount of tuition.

And the key there is obviously that it's gonna be made directly to the educational institution if you made it to the student and the student paid uh the the tuition bill that does not count for the gift tax exclusion.

But that's something that's frequently overlooked by people.

If, if it is then given to the students, then the student goes and pays who is taxed there?

Is it the gift giver or is it the student receiving the gift?

It would be the gift giver, the donor would have to pay that, that would be deemed to be a gift from the donor to the student.

And so it wouldn't be tax free.

Now, you do have exclusions from gift tax and the exclusion is quite large right now.

Right now, it's 13 million $610,000.

So it may not be a big deal for a lot of people, but people ought to take advantage of the fact that you, if you follow the rules, you can make a direct transfer to the universe for somebody's tuition and that's gift tax rate.

And so if you are making that direct transfer to a university on behalf of a student, what is the criteria?

What's the data that you need to hold on to and not data, but the perhaps paperwork or receipts that you need to have once you're filing that gift as well.

Well, what somebody would have to do if they did do the uh if they did do that uh transfer to the university, you'd probably want to keep your checks to show that the check was actually paid directly to the university as opposed to being paid to the student and the student turning around and sending the check to the university.

So I think the most important thing is to have some type of evidence that shows that the payment was made direct.

And if it's made by check, obviously, if it's made out to Xyuxyz University, that would be enough substantiation.

Otherwise, some electronic transfer from a bank account, if you kept your bank statements, you just have to have some proof that it was made directly to the college of the university.

How many people are actively doing this right now?

From what from what we can estimate at least Jerry?

And and is it expected to grow the number of gifts being made directly to universities on students behalf, considering the the rising costs or the high price of tuition right now, I think that most people that are taking advantage of this provision of the tax law are wealthier people because uh most people just can't pat with that amount of money.

You know, if, if somebody's going to school, for example, in Boston where I am, where the tuitions are about $90,000 a year, that's a lot of money to transfer directly to university.

So for the most part, this provision is for pretty much wealthy people, not for the uh you know, the regular uh person that's going to school blue collar type of uh family Jerry Doyle, who is the BNY wealth tax and estate planning strategist, Jerry.

Great to see you as always.

Thank you.