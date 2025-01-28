Two stocks to buy on a pullback

On the latest episode of Yahoo Finance’s Trader Talk, host Kenny Polcari welcomed guest Bulleye Investment Group's Adam Johnson to explore investment opportunities amidst recent market pullbacks. Johnson highlighted Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) and AeroVironment (AVAV) as standout stocks experiencing significant declines but holding promise for long-term investors.

Johnson pointed to Monolithic Power Systems, a key player in regulating power flow for high-performance computing arrays used by Nvidia. Despite a recent pullback due to what some investors considered “soft” quarterly guidance, Johnson emphasized the company’s strong future prospects. “Don’t focus on the quarter; focus on the full year,” he advised, noting that Monolithic has reaffirmed its full-year outlook, underscoring its resilience and growth potential.

The conversation then shifted to AeroVironment, a major supplier of hand-launched drones to the U.S. militaryAeroVironment’s stock has declined by 30% following reduced drone sales to Ukraine, a result of shifting international funding. Johnson remains optimistic, describing the drop as a “one-quarter event” and believes the incoming administration’s focus on border surveillance will drive renewed demand. “This is the company I think that’s going to sell,” he stated.

Polcari echoed Johnson’s optimism, highlighting that such pullbacks are prime buying opportunities for informed investors. “The stock is on sale…it’s an opportunity for long-term investors,” he affirmed.

This post was written by Langston Sessoms.