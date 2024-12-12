Can you trust AI for personal finance information?

Should you trust AI for personal finance information? Robert 'Bob' Powell answers this question as part of Decoding Retirement's special segment, Ask Bob.

On this week's episode of Decoding Retirement Robert "Bob" Powell sits down with Michael Kitces, Buckingham Wealth Partners head of planning strategy, and wealth management student Reeya Patel at the 2024 Schwab Impact event to discuss everything you need to know about financial advising.

Question:

Should I trust AI for personal finance information?

Answer:

AI is ultimately unreliable as a source of information for personal finance. It gets some stuff right and some stuff wrong. And then there are serious material omissions. And so when in doubt check with a subject matter expert rather than an AI bot.

