Trump's tariff policy likely more bark than bite: Strategist

Charles Schwab Chief Global Investment Strategist Jeffrey Kleintop joined Market Domination to discuss President-elect Trump's tariff proposals and their potential market impact.

While acknowledging that Trump's proposed tariff policies pose market risks, Kleintop suggests that "the bark is probably worse than the bite," predicting a more moderate 10% tariff implementation.

Kleintop outlines three key reasons why he expects a less aggressive tariff approach: First, he referenced Trump's previous term, highlighting the administration's focus on establishing trade deals rather than implementing severe tariffs. Second, Kleintop views Trump's tariff rhetoric as diplomatic leverage rather than strict economic policy. Finally, he points to global patterns among other right-leaning governments, noting that "I think there's a number of examples where we're probably not going to see the worst-case scenario."

"He's absolutely very much in tune with the stock market, more so than the average president, and the markets are very quick with their feedback around what's going on," he tells Yahoo Finance, noting that Trump's deportation plans and the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path are currently risks.

This post was written by Angel Smith