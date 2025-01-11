Trump's return could deepen rift between MAGA, DOGE factions

Donald Trump’s return to the White House could deepen the tensions between the MAGA and DOGE factions of the party.

Jason Draho, UBS Global Wealth Management’s Head of Asset Allocation, outlines on Market Domination Overtime the key differences between the two: MAGA’s more populist "America First" stance versus DOGE's focus on reducing government spending and leaning on the private sector.

Draho explains that DOGE seeks to “reduce the role of government in the private sector,” which he views is beneficial for for capital. He adds "...If you're more pro-immigration, it's sort of less MAGA."

Draho believes Trump may lean more DOGE when the rift between the two smooths out, given that he tends to use the stock markets as a gauge for success.

"If he's using that as a gauge, real-time gauge of his economic success, then that to me indicates that on net when all the dust settles — it'll lean a little more DOGE or sort of market-friendly," Draho adds.

This post was written by Josh Lynch