Trump's politicization of Fed could spell disaster: Nobel Laureate

Former President Donald Trump has suggested that the president should have a say in the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decisions. If Trump were to change the relationship between the White House and the Fed, how could it impact the economy and the current trajectory its on? How could it impact his base of voters and would it come into conflict with a group of Silicon Valley supporters like Elon Musk?

New York Times op-ed columnist and Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences winner Paul Krugman joins Catalysts to discuss Silicon Valley's relationship with Trump's campaign and his comments about the Fed.

This post was written by Nicholas Jacobino

Video Transcript

Paul as we wrap this up, I want to ask you about the recent commentary that we got from former President Donald Trump there and in his comments on an independent fed, he obviously wants a little bit more sway.

It, it's likely not going to be an independent fed as an issue, likely probably won't sway voters or the outcome of the election.

But talk to us just about the importance of it and, and, and maybe why voters should care a little bit more about the independence of the Fed and the implications then for the economy.

Yeah, I mean, we have, you know, we had this little bout of inflation but by and large for the past uh 40 years now we've had a stable low inflation and the way we did that we and other rich countries did that is by having independent central banks.

There's nothing in the constitution that says that the fed is independent.

It's uh there's nothing to stop Congress from passing a law tomorrow that says that the fed becomes a, a part of the executive branch and, and this runs at the discretion of the president, but we found that as a practical solution.

Uh Leaving monetary policy in the hands of quasi independent technocrats is a pretty good system.

They don't always get it right.

But better than having it be at the whims of politicians.

Um, now, uh that's, that's a big issue.

Uh And I don't, you know, if Trump is elected to think that he would stop it.

Having a say in the affairs of the Fed would be completely at odds with everything else.

He would want to run the FED.

He would want to say that monetary policy operates in the service of my political agenda and that's a path uh that has gone very badly.

I mean, you don't even have to go to Venezuela or something.

The last time we had really serious politicization of monetary policy was under Richard Nixon.

Uh and the results were disastrous.

It was a fortuitous burst of inflation that helped to set the stage for everything that went wrong in the rest of the 19 seventies.

So, you know, voters II, I would be curious to have a poll to find out how many voters even know what the Federal Reserve is.

But for business people, this should be a big deal.