Trump's crypto and tax policies, Big Tech earnings: Morning Brief

US equities (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) look to start the trading day and cap off a week of gains seen under President Trump's first week back in office. Seana Smith and Brad Smith report on the biggest market stories and guide investors into the market open as part of today's Morning Brief.

As bitcoin (BTC-USD) inches back toward its record high, Hashdex CIO Samir Kerbage joins the program to discuss Trump's latest executive actions around crypto and what the industry could expect to see from the administration's next 180 days.

Similarly, Former Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Tx.) and Center for American Progress senior director Brendan Duke talk about the economic impacts that Trump's tax cuts and tax policies may have.

Wedbush Securities managing director and global head of technology research Dan Ive sits down to talk about his earnings forecast from the Big Tech sector.

Other top trending stocks on the Yahoo Finance platform include Twilio (TWLO), Verizon (VZ), Boeing (BA), Novo Nordisk (NVO), American Express (AXP), and Meta Platforms (META).

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.