Apple (AAPL) could face significant financial impacts if President-elect Donald Trump's proposed tariff policies come to fruition, according to Jefferies analyst Edison Lee.

Lee estimates that if the China tariffs were to be implemented, it could result in an increased cost of $256 per iPhone for Apple — impacting gross margins by 7%.

This post was written by Angel Smith