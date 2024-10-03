Trump vs. Harris: Whose plan will fix housing crisis?

As housing affordability challenges persist, many Americans are finding it increasingly difficult to embark on their home-buying journey. With the 2024 US presidential election approaching, a question emerges: Who do Americans favor when it comes to resolving housing market challenges — Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Donald Trump?

Just a month until the presidential election, there are few key issues that voters care about, including housing costs.

A new red fin survey shows which candidate renters are favouring when it comes to housing affordability.

A new red fin survey shows that nearly half of renters think Kamala Harris would be the best candidate to tackle housing affordability, while one third of voters think Donald Trump would be the best at handling the issue.

And about one in every five renters are unsure about who would be the best candidate at handling housing affordability.

Red Finn economists say that renters tend to skew Democratic because a lot of them are young and live in metropolitan cities, where the cost of living and housing is high and people are more likely to rely on government for help.

Remember, the president has tools to combat uh, housing affordability, but they can't fix it all on their own.

There needs to be a joint effort from the federal and local governments to incentivize more policies to fuel more home building.

Separately, the influx of apartment supply is starting to fill up.

Redfin found that more than half of newly built apartments finished in the first quarter have already been rented out within three months.

And the uptick in demand may be a sign that building owners are attracting renters with more affordable rents and incentives.

And it's important to know that the absorption rate for new apartments has been slower due to the influx of supply that has been added to the market.

So that means renters have more options and the ability to negotiate.

