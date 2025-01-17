Trump vs Biden: sector performance comparison

Wall Street expects that President-elect Donald Trump's pro-business administration may boost returns in sectors such as energy (XLE) and financials (XLF), but historical performance under both Trump and President Joe Biden tells a nuanced story.

Yahoo Finance Market and Data Editor Jared Blikre joins Morning Brief to break down sector performances during each administration. He highlights strong tech growth under both presidents, Biden’s wins in industrials and financials, and surprising shifts in energy, which dropped under Trump but surged under Biden.

Watch the video above to hear Blikre dive deeper into these themes and share his market expectations for 2025.

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Morning Brief here.

This post was written by Josh Lynch