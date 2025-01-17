Trump vs. Biden markets, economic agenda plans: Morning Brief

Morning Brief hosts Seana Smith and Brad Smith take investors through the opening bell and more, examining equity market (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) moves in the last trading session under President Biden's administration.

JPMorgan Asset Management global market strategist Stephanie Aliaga joins the program to talk about the opportunities seen in the health care sector.

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Morning Brief here.

Other top trending stocks on the Yahoo Finance platform include Apple (AAPL), Novo Nordisk (NVO), Bumble (BMBL), JetBlue Airways (JBLU), and Southwest Airlines (LUV).

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.