Trump should 'turn up the heat' with Russia oil sanctions

President Donald Trump recently threatened Russia with additional sanctions if the war in Ukraine doesn't end soon. Edward Fishman, senior research scholar at Columbia University’s Center of Global Energy Policy, joins Morning Brief to discuss Trump’s approach to Russia.

He highlights Trump’s potential to increase sanctions, especially targeting Russia’s oil sector, to pressure Putin into negotiations.

"Were the US to increase pressure on Russia, it wouldn't really be through tariffs — it would be through sanctions," Fishman says. "In that regard, there's quite a lot left to do in terms of sanctioning Russia, in particular, the oil sector."

Fishman believes this can create an opportunity for the Trump administration to "turn up some heat" with sanctions on Russia's oil sector. Most importantly, Fishman emphasizes this could create "room for American oil producers to increase production."

This post was written by Josh Lynch