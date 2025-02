US President Donald Trump says tariffs on the European Union are coming "pretty soon" after signing an executive order to instate tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China.

Yahoo Finance Senior Columnist Rick Newman joins Morning Brief with Seana Smith and Brad Smith to break down the latest on tariffs and investor sentiment on Wall Street.

This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.