Trump tariffs: Why gold stands to win big

President Donald Trump has proposed tariffs against several countries, including Mexico, Canada, and China, and recently suggested 25% tariffs on all aluminum and steel imports to the United States. While analysts are still uncertain about the economic impact of this sweeping trade strategy, one asset still stands to outperform: gold (GC=F).

Yahoo Finance Reporter Ines Ferré explores the factors driving commodities demand higher and delves into how gold could benefit from the ongoing geopolitical and trade tensions.

This post was written by Angel Smith