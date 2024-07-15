Trump set on traveling to the RNC in Milwaukee: Top Stories

Over the weekend, an assassination attempt was carried out against former President Donald Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. In response, President Biden made comments asking Americans to "lower the temperature" in the realm of politics. Trump posted on Truth Social claiming the incident will not delay his travel to the upcoming Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Shares of Trump Media & Technology (DJT) — the parent company of Truth Social — have jumped over 52% in premarket trading.

US stock futures (YM=F, ES=F, NQ=F) are on the rise ahead of more corporate earnings, as well as the price of bitcoin (BTC-USD), which has rallied in a short turnaround, now hovering just under $63,000.

Video Transcript

It's 9 a.m. here in New York City.

I'm Brad Smith alongside Madison Mills this morning.

This is the morning brief and we're covering breaking and developing news.

On this Monday morning, we begin with our top story, the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

These images likely to define this election cycle and certainly the Republican National Convention that's kicking off today.

That's right.

Investors are digesting what impacts the failed assassination attempt on Trump's life could have on market volatility and geopolitical risk.

Stock futures are on the rise this morning, ahead of a big of corporate earnings.

You've got Goldman Sachs out with Q two results this morning, beating estimates, and we're taking a look at shares of GS we've been tracking that was largely flat here, some fractional moves, and right now it's up by about 7/10 of a percent.

We're also tracking more of the market moves this morning.

The US dollar, particularly that is on the rise right now, flat just barely up but is in the green and then BT C, yes, VTC US, D. We're tracking that it's rallying.

It's just under 63,000, up about 5% of course, that is a 24 hour move there.

And then there's a look at DJ, T, Trump Media and Technology rising up over 50%.

Yes, certainly a huge move on that stock.

But moving back to politics here.

President Biden, speaking from the Oval House on Sunday night, calling for unity.

Let's take a listen.

You know, the political record in this country has gotten very heated.

It's time to cool it down.

We all have a responsibility to do that.

But politics must never be a literal battlefield.

God forbid a killing field.

The president ordering an independent review of security measures at the rally where former President Trump was shot.

Congress is going to investigate that attack.

That's right.

Former President Trump travelled to Milwaukee Sunday.

That's where the RNC, the Republican National Convention, is kicking off Monday.

Trump posting on truth Social Sunday, saying he was going to delay his trip after Saturday's events but decided quote, I can not allow a shooter or potential assassin to force change to scheduling or anything else.

End quote.

Law enforcement says no changes have been made to security for the RNC.

Trump is expected to deliver a speech at the conference Thursday.

We're also expecting an announcement regarding Trump picked the Trump pick for vice president at the convention.