Trump rally, Mag 7 vs. FANG, bitcoin and gold: Market Takeaways

US equity markets (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) surged in President Trump's first week back in office — shortened for Monday's market holiday due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day — marking the best start to a presidential term since Ronald Reagan's 1985 inauguration.

Yahoo Finance Markets & Data editor Jared Blikre analyzes the market's performance with Donald Trump in the White House, compares FANG and Magnificent Seven stocks, while tracking bitcoin (BTC-USD) and gold prices (GC=F) as they approach record highs.

This post was written by Angel Smith