Trump is the new President-elect. What's next?

Former president Donald Trump eeked out a win in the 2024 presidential election, securing his second term in office.

Today on Wealth!, Host Brad Smith is joined by Senior Columnist Rick Newman and Washington Correspondent Ben Werschkul to discuss the aftermath of Trump's victory. Together, they examine the impending expiration of the Trump-era tax cuts and the likelihood of Trump implementing his proposed policies during his new term.

This post was written by Angel Smith