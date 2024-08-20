Trump praises Musk, but warns he could ditch EV tax credit

President Trump is a fan of Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, but not the $7,500 tax credit some of the buyers of his EVs receive. In an interview with Reuters, the former president says he would consider Musk for a cabinet or advisory role in his administration if he wins in November. However, Trump also said he is still considering eliminating the $7,500 tax credit that some EVs, including ones made by Tesla, receive.

Video Transcript

And Rick while we've got you on the other side of the aisle.

Former President Trump spoke with Reuters from a campaign event in Pennsylvania Monday, and he said that he'd consider naming Tesla's CEO Elon musk to an advisory role.

He also said he'd consider ending the $7500 tax credit for electric vehicles.

I mean, what do we make of this?

What kind of position could he foresee?

Elon Musk being able to also add on to his slate of roles that Elon Musk already has giving all the companies that he's either founded or is at the top of?

Yeah, Tesla shareholders probably don't love hearing that Elon Musk might have yet another important job to do.

Um, but this is This is a continuation of this new bromance between Trump and Musk musk.

Now, uh, is a a big Trump supporter.

He's endorsed Trump.

He's, uh, he's contributing to a Super Pac trying to get Trump elected.

Um, Trump has bashed electric vehicles many times in the past, and he said before he wants to get rid of that tax credit.

The funny thing to me is that Trump has now completely changed his line on electric vehicles.

He actually said in that Reuters interview.

I love electric vehicles.

Well, that's new.

He hated electric vehicles until he started talking with Elon Musk.

But even though he supposedly now loves electric vehicles, he says he also loves gasoline propelled vehicles.

And that's his phrase, not mine.

Most of us would call them gas powered cars or just gas cars, but, uh, he loves gasoline propelled cars as well.

So he still wants to get rid of that EV tax credit.

Not clear he could do that on his own if he if he's president, that's tax policy.

That's a legislation passed by Congress.

But, um, he would maybe try to do that through Congress, but he's got to get elected first.

