Trump inauguration, Netflix earnings, TikTok ban: What to Watch

As the trading week concludes, hosts Alexandra Canal and Josh Lipton outline key events market participants can expect in the week ahead.

President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance will be sworn into office on Monday, January 20, at their inauguration ceremony in Washington, D.C. Trump will begin his second term as the 47th President of the United States.

On the earnings front, streaming giant Netflix (NFLX) will release its fiscal fourth quarter results on Tuesday, January 21. Investors will be watching to see how the company's foray into live sports is attracting viewers.

Additionally, the fate of TikTok's potential US ban will be determined as the short-form video platform faces its January 19 deadline to secure a non-Chinese buyer.

This post was written by Angel Smith