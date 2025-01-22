Trump & Big Tech: Silicon Valley's relationship with the new admin.

With many Silicon Valley executives in attendance at President Trump's inauguration on Monday, what will this administration's evolving relationship with Big Tech look like?

Christoff & Co. CEO Niki Christoff joins Asking for a Trend to discuss her outlook on Big Tech as President Donald Trump returns to the White House.

Christoff notes that President Trump "delineates" between Big Tech and "little tech," saying that Trump "has been no friend of Big Tech and the consolidation of power." However, she suggests that the presence of Big Tech executives at the inauguration was less about their message to Trump and more about what he's communicating to the public.

"I would say that the leaders we saw are across the spectrum of enthusiasm and attitudes toward this new administration. You have everyone from Elon Musk... to Mark Zuckerberg," she explains. When it comes to executives like Apple's (AAPL) Tim Cook and Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) Sundar Pichai, she states, "I don't know if they want to be there necessarily, but it is their job to be there."

She points out that tension between Republicans and tech officials has persisted for years. In the current environment, Christoff observes that tech workers are being "gutted," citing the elimination of DEI policies and a challenging job market: "it's not the era it once was."

This post was written by Angel Smith