Trump announces modified US Steel-Nippon deal. Stock falls.

United States Steel Corporation (X) stock is on the move lower Friday afternoon following reports that President Donald Trump is resurrecting the company's potential merger agreement with Japan's Nippon Steel (NPSCY, 5401.T). The revised terms would see Nippon Steel making direct investments in US Steel operations rather than pursuing full ownership.

The $14.1 billion deal was previously blocked by the Biden administration, which aimed to maintain domestic control of US steel production.

Market Domination hosts Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton break down the details.

This post was written by Angel Smith