Trump to announce crypto platform, retail sales: What to Watch

Former President Donald Trump will be hosting a livestream on X Spaces at 8 p.m. ET on Monday night. He is expected to announce the debut of a new cryptocurrency exchange called World Liberty Financial, which will be controlled by his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

Investors will get fresh monthly US retail sales data on Tuesday morning. Economists are forecasting a 0.2% decrease in the month of August after sales rose more than expected in July.

In addition, new homebuilder confidence data for September will also be released in the morning. Economists expect it to tick up to 41 after four straight months of declines as high mortgage rates continue to pressure potential homebuyers.

Time now for what to watch later tonight, former President Donald Trump is hosting a live stream on X spaces at approximately eight pm Eastern.

He's expected to announce the debut of a new Cryptocurrency exchange called World Liberty Financial.

And the platform would be controlled by Trump's sons, Donald Trump, Jr and Eric Trump.

Now moving on to Tuesday, September 17th will be getting monthly US retail sales in the morning.

Economists are forecasting a 0.2 percent decrease in the month of August.

This comes after retail sales rose more than expected.

In July.

The data will give us some more insight into the health of the US consumer.

Going into Wednesday's FO MC meeting, moving over to housing lots of new housing data this week, starting with home builder confidence.

New number for September is coming out in the morning.

E economy is forecast had to take up to 41 after four straight months declines as elevated mortgage rates continue to spook potential home buyers.