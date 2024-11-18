Trump admin. making plans for self-driving framework: Report

Tesla (TSLA) shares get a serious bump to the upside Monday morning as Bloomberg reports that President-elect Donald Trump's transition team could be looking to push through a regulatory framework for full self-driving vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been a vocal supporter of Trump on the 2024 campaign trail and has been picked to co-lead a proposed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Madison Mills and Brad Smith report more on this news and what it could mean for the expanding landscape for autonomous vehicles.

