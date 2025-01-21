Trump 2.0 is 'great news' for small & midsize businesses: BofA CEO

At the 2025 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Bank of America (BAC) CEO Brian Moynihan sits down with Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi to discuss President Donald Trump's return to the White House and what it means for Bank of America and its clients.

Moynihan highlights that Bank of America's business customers are broadly optimistic about Trump 2.0. "We have thousands and thousands, millions of business clients. I think they believe there's an opportunity here that the tax regime will stay in place, which is an advantage in the United States, that the regulatory environment will move back to the center, and that the opportunities off of that because the president of the United States are high."

"That to me is, from the business side, that's the major part of this message, which is less regulation tax, regime stable, investments in America," he tells Yahoo Finance, adding, "For mid-sized companies and small companies in America, that's great news."

This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.