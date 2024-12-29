Trends pushing humanoid robots to the forefront of tech

The two trends in the underlying exponential evolution of humanoid robots are slowing population growth, as well as labor to support aging populations globally. Citi Global Insights analyst Rob Garlick discussed with Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi on Opening Bid. Garlick and Wenyan Fei joined the show to discuss their research, which evaluates the humanoid robots market over the course of the next 25 years.

"What we modeled in terms of people getting older and the needs for people, for example, in the care industry, the demands will be very substantial," Garlick says. "Getting carers that stay with people is not always easy. And so when you look at shortages of staff, that's an obvious reason why there's a demand to plug in humanoids and other robots in other forms."

This post was written by Rachael Lewis-Krisky, producer for Opening Bid.