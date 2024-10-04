Top personal finance tips for the LGBTQ community

David and John Auten-Schneider, Hosts of Yahoo Finance's Living Not So Fabulously podcast, join Wealth! to break down the importance of personal finance for the LGBTQ community.

"One of the important things to remember for financial services companies is that not all of their clients are a monolith. John and I like to say that, that as individuals, when it comes to engaging with our money, it's almost like the Pareto Principle. There's an 80-20 split and that 80% is one side, is the finance side, where it is very much the same for everybody. I swipe my credit card the same way you do. I pay with a dollar bill the same way you do. But the 20% is the personal side of personal finance, and that is affected by where I was raised, the color of my skin, my sexual orientation, my gender. All of that has an overshadowing effect as to how we either use or don't use money, and I think financial services companies need to remember that and speak to that when they're working with clients," David tells Yahoo Finance.

John explains that the number one step for the LGBTQ community to take in order to attain financial security is to use available tools, like retirement accounts and mortgages. He adds, "We don't have life insurance the way the general population does. We're also not using wills and trusts, and we all need to have a will or a trust."

David also stresses the importance of planning for retirement: "When we look across the country, we look for places where we feel like we are safe and welcomed. Oftentimes, they are in states or cities that are very expensive. So we need to have that honest conversation with an advisor about where we're going to retire."

Video Transcript

Finance of course, is a deeply personal matter matter here.

And for the LGBT Q plus community, this personal aspect is often amplified from navigating workplace discrimination to facing barriers in health care and housing.

These financial growing pains are impacting the well being of individuals within this diverse community.

For more on their insights, we're joined by the hosts of Living.

Not so fabulous Lee David and John Otten Schneider.

Great to have you both here with us in studio.

Congratulations on the podcast podcast.

I mean, people can catch it everywhere here in multiple media formats.

You know, David first, you know, as we think about how financial institutions and advisers are empowering LGBT Q plus individuals and couples to achieve financial success, how are we seeing this effectively be navigated right now?

Well, honestly, I think that one of the things that uh that a lot of financial services companies are doing is they're trying uh and uh which is great because we all do want to see ourselves in the firms that we are hoping to either engage with or are already engaged with, right?

But I think one of the important things to remember for financial services companies is that not all of their clients are a monolith John.

And I like to say that uh that as individuals, when we, when it comes to engaging with our money, it's almost like the proto principle.

There's an 8020 split and uh that 80% is one side is the finance side where it is very much the same for everybody.

I swipe my credit card the same way you do.

I pay with a dollar bill the same way you do.

But the 20% is the personal side of personal finance and that is affected by where I was raised, the color of my skin, my sexual orientation, my gender, all of that has an overshadowing effect as to how we either use or don't use money.

And I think financial services companies need to remember that and speak to that when they're working with clients spot on, you know, you recently had Ruth Jacks who was the Wells Fargo, uh Executive Vice president and head of commercial banking as well on your podcast.

She had a lot to say about her financial growing pains.

As a member of the LGBT Q plus community, I wanna play a clip of this for our viewers here and get your reaction on the other side.

Those were the the biggest drivers for me.

So when I say I didn't want to be poor, it was that I didn't want to be hungry and I want to be seen when I was 20 I would make $20,000 a year.

When I was 30 I'd make 30,000 when I was 40 I'd make 40,000.

That's exactly right.

When I was 50 I'd make 50,000.

You get it.

So by the time I retired I'd be set.

You're making $100,000 a year, 200 years old and fabulous.

And so John, it's, it's challenging to overcome poverty and achieve this type of success.

What steps can people in the LGBT Q plus community take to attain that financial security?

Absolutely.

And the number one step is to start using the tools that are available to build financial security.

We did a study in 2022 and 2023 with the motley fool both years over surveyed over 2000 LGBT Q plus folks and found that by and large, we're not using those tools relative to the general population.

We're not using retirement accounts even when we have them available to us.

We're not using non retirement accounts, we're not using mortgages.

So two great wealth voters in this country, we're not being included in that for whatever reason.

A myriad of reasons we don't have uh uh life insurance, the way the general population does, we're also not using uh wills and trusts and we all need to have a goal or a trust, you know, just lastly while we have you here, uh when you think about your wealth building plans here.

What are some of the biggest topics that you need to discuss with your financial advisor?

Uh, David, we'll start with you.

Sure.

I think probably the most important thing is for folks in the LGBT community is where are you going to retire?

When we look across the country, we look for places where we feel like we are safe and welcomed often times they're in States or cities that are very expensive.

So we need to have that honest conversation with our advisor about where we're going to retire.

And do we need to have more in retirement or maybe we do, we need to work a little bit longer.

So we have a larger nest egg so that we can have a a fabulous or safe and comfortable retirement, right?

And a fabulous mansion uh in a place with preferably four seasons for me, John.

I want to get your take though.

Yeah, absolutely.

I we think that basically what what clients need to start doing is sharing with their, their advisers.

What kind, what their family looks like?

What is their family structure?

Our dynamic doesn't necessarily look like the general population.

So what does our family look like?

What do we wanna inherit to our Children?

What do we want to inherit to future generations of LGBT Q plus people?

David and John Aden Snyder.

Thank you so much for joining me here on the program today.

Everyone you can be sure to tune in to living.

Not so fabulously with David and John Alton Schneider every Wednesday 12 p.m. Eastern time.

We've got it on all streaming platforms.