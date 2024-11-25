Top S&P 500 performers year-to-date: Vistra, Nvidia, Palantir

With 2025 quickly approaching, Wealth! Host Brad Smith takes a look at the best and worst performers of the S&P 500 since the start of 2024.

The top-performing stocks in the index include Vistra (VST), Nvidia (NVDA), and Palantir (PLTR). On the other end, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), Moderna (MRNA), and Dollar Tree (DLTR) are among the worst performers.

Sector-wise, financials (XLF), communication services (XLC), and utilities (XLU) led the pack while real estate XLRE (XLRE), materials (XLB), and healthcare (^IXV) were among the laggards.

