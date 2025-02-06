Top ideas for non-chip AI investments in 2025

ARK Invest chief futurist Brett Winton joins Wealth to discuss artificial intelligence (AI) investing strategies and leading companies in the emerging technology space.

Winton highlights his top three AI investments: Palantir (PLTR) as a leading platform services company, Tesla (TSLA) for its innovative self-driving AI applications, and Tempus AI (TEM) as a groundbreaking healthcare technology. He emphasizes that the healthcare industry "has the most to gain," noting the significant potential in healthcare AI.

He also recommends the Ark Venture fund as a "unique" investment vehicle, describing it as an opportunity for individual investors to access innovative AI technologies typically unavailable to the broader market.

Winton also believes the emergence of China's cost-efficient DeepSeek AI model could further accelerate the AI trade's growth and investment potential.

This post was written by Angel Smith