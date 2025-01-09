Top 3 tech trends that dominated CES 2025

The 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is drawing to a close, running from January 7 to January 11, 2025. Yahoo Finance Tech Editor Dan Howley breaks down the top three takeaways from this year's conference including widespread artificial intelligence initiatives, new semiconductor products from industry leaders like Nvidia (NVDA) and AMD (AMD), and the latest automotive technologies such as self-driving capabilities.

This post was written by Angel Smith