Top 3 tech picks ahead of Q2 earnings: Evercore's Mahaney

Evercore ISI managing director and head of internet research Mark Mahaney joins Catalysts to discuss his top picks in the tech sector ahead of this week's major earnings.

"We've had a big rally in a lot of these stocks. I refer to six stocks as the Super Six.' It's Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Meta [Platforms] (META), Netflix (NFLX), Spotify (SPOT), Trade Desk (TTD). They're all up 30 to 60% year to date. Having said that, it's hard to materially outperform if you're up that much year to date, off of reasonable valuations to begin the year, not off of beaten-down lows, which was the case last year. So I want to be highly selective here," Mahaney explains.

He is bullish on Alphabet because of its product cycle and growth in its YouTube platform, also pointing to Uber (UBER) as his number two pick, "I think we just had some dislocation in the stock recently over fears of robotaxis and how that could disrupt ridesharing. I don't think it will. I think robotaxis will be part of the ridesharing solution."

On the other hand, Mahaney does not have Amazon in his top three list of tech stocks despite maintaining its Buy rating. He explains, "I was a little concerned about some of the iffy retail sales data points that we've seen. April and May were weak. However, June came back gangbusters, so there may not be. There probably isn't a problem with Amazon retail..."

Video Transcript

So mark in addition to Google.

So you like Google, it's one of your top picks.

Who else then is best positioned right now?

This earning cycle.

Well, I also want to step back.

You know, we've had a big rally in uh a lot of these uh stocks, II, I refer to six stocks as the super six.

It's Google, Amazon, Meta Netflix, Spotify trade des are all up 30 to 60% year to date.

Having said that it's hard to materially outperform if you're up that much, uh you know, year to date uh off of reasonable valuations to begin the year, not off of beaten down lows, which was the case last year.

Um So uh I want to be highly selective here.

It's just I like Google because I think there's a product cycle and there's a few other things on the youtube side.

I think there's a product cycle.

So I switch Uber is our number two pick and there, I think we just had some dislocation in the stock recently over this, over fears of robotaxis and how that could disrupt a ride sharing.

I don't think it will.

I think I think Robotaxis will be part of the ride sharing solution.

I think you'll so the extent that if I'm right on that, if we're right on that, then actually I think there's a lot of value unlocked to come on.

Uber.

Uber is our number two pick and then our number three pick three pick is Shopify a recent stock that we, the up that we upgraded that's had two disastrous quarters in a row.

And we're hoping that that's the end of it that the numbers can at least hold now going forward.

And if that's true, then you can have a real recovery trade uh out of out of Shopify.

So think that Shopify is intrinsically a very good asset to begin with.

I it was fell into my D HQ camp, dislocated high quality camp.

So those are our top three picks.

Google Uber Shopify.

Can you talk to me about why you took Amazon off your list?

Uh It's um uh the stocks had a nice uh nice rally.

Um It's a little harder to find that um I I didn't feel dislocated.

I still have it as a buy, still have it as a $225 price target.

I was a little concerned about some of the iffy uh retail sales, data, data points that we've seen April and May were we?

However, June came back, Gangbusters.

So there may not be a problem.

Isn't a problem with Amazon retail though.

So they should fully benefit from, from um uh from, from uh the cloud uh improvement or maybe even inflection that we're seeing across the industry.

We'll get a little bit of a tell on that from Google tomorrow.

So I continue to like Amazon, it's just I'm looking for better, slightly better risk reward.

And I thought Google is a product cycle.

Uber with kind of a false debate, I think on Robotaxis and Shopify, which is just materially underperformed.

And so I thought there was more of a uh mean reversion if you will trade there.

Uh So that's why.