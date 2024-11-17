Tom Steyer on nuclear power's role in climate tech investing

AI hyperscalers like Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), and Microsoft (MSFT) are investing in nuclear energy as a clean source to power massive data centers.

Yahoo Finance's Madison Mills speaks with Tom Steyer, Co-Executive Chair of Galvanize Climate Solutions, at Yahoo Finance Invest about the rise of nuclear energy investing.

Steyer expresses some cautious optimism about the outlook for the sector. "There's a lot of optimism in that industry that in fact, over the next decade, we'll see the commercial sale of fusion nuclear power. If that's true, at a respectable price, that's a game changer," he tells Yahoo Finance.

In terms of adding nuclear energy names to your portfolio, Steyer recommends focusing on things that will have an impact on the energy transition this decade. When it comes to nuclear power, he says, "You'd have to be awfully aggressive to think that fusion will."

This post was written by Cheyenne Reid.