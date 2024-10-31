Tobacco giant Altria's stock rallies on Q3 revenue, profit beat

Altria (MO) stock is climbing Thursday afternoon following stronger-than-expected third quarter results. The parent company of Philip Morris USA — which owns and manufactures Marlboro cigarettes — reported revenue of $5.34 billion, surpassing estimates of $5.30 billion. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) reached $1.38, exceeding the projected $1.35.

Market Domination hosts Alexandra Canal and Josh Lipton dive into the key metrics of the report, discussing the rise in demand for smoke-free products.

Video Transcript

Altria that stock rising in today's trade.

The company beating earnings estimates for the third quarter.

Uh This one gonna cut at least 600 million of costs.

It sounds like over the next five years.

Ali maker of, of course, Marlboro cigarettes says it's looking to increase speed, operational efficiency, maintained its outlook importantly for the year said the volume of cigarette and cigarettes and cigars fell by about 8% in the corner.

Those sales of smokeless alternatives, those were rising.

Yeah, look the smoke free products.

That needs to be the focus for these, for these types of companies, big tobacco at large, but there is more local competition for those alternatives.

There's, there's a black market out there for vapes and all that could weigh on sales and operating income over the long term.

So the pivot here for a company like tri it has to work since we are seeing cigarettes decline, the demand for that decline.

Management did reaffirm guidance between 2.5 and 4% for this year.

So investors are going to be close watching to see if they can, can hit that.

And one thing that they're going to use to really accomplish that is, you know, the topic of the hour Artificial Intelligence, they did say that they are going to be leaning on artificial intelligence and generative A I and automation to really help increase operational efficiencies.

So I think it's a, it's a wait and see story for a company like this.

It was because you rival Philip Morris also not that strong demand for its its nicotine pouches.

So we got a trend there.