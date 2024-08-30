Time to position for a 'broadening market': Portfolio manager

The latest reading of the Fed's preferred inflation gauge showed prices increased at a pace in line with Wall Street's expectations in July.

The report is the first look at inflation since Fed Chair Jerome Powell all but confirmed the Fed will cut rates next month during a speech in Jackson Hole, Wyo., saying the "time has come for policy to adjust."

With consumer prices continuing to moderate, GLOBALT Investments Senior Portfolio Manager Thomas Martin told Wealth! Anchor Brad Smith that "inflation is under control" and that "the consumer is under control."

Martin says investors are looking beyond "technology, communication services and consumer discretionary" stocks and "broadening out their portfolios."

A fresh reading on inflation today is pushing markets higher this morning on a headline basis, the July personal consumption expenditures index or P CE as you know, in your hood came in in line with the economists expectations both on a month, over month and an annualized basis on a core basis, stripping out volatile food and energy prices.

The monthly reading was as expected while the annual reading came in just below expectations.

And so for more on what this data means for you and your money, we've got Thomas Martin who's the portfolio manager over at global investments.

Great to have you here with us today.

First and foremost, as you look through all of the readings that we got on the consumer over the course of this week, ba backward looking as they may be.

What is this set up for portfolios out there?

Who are trying to navigate what this economic data means for the Fed's policy pathway?

Yeah, great.

Well, thanks for having me on your program.

Uh You know, I think the most important thing is that between now and year end, uh the consumers still seems to be fairly strong.

Inflation is under control.

Uh And what we're seeing in the marketplace is uh a question, this question about rotation and leadership uh and strength and we're seeing more broad-based strength uh across the economic sectors.

Uh ones that are not just technology and communication, services and consumer discretionary, but broadening out into the portfolio.

So, um uh being more diversified and having more exposure to more names is uh probably the way to be positioned.

Um going into the last quarter of the year.

Thomas when we think about investors have switched their focus towards, it seems like we've had a lot of economists, a lot of uh strategists come on our air and talk about the employment situation and where they're kind of shifting their focus there.

What is the core metric, the key data point that investors who are keeping an eye on the employment situation could be and should be monitoring closely as it pertains to what the fed is going to do on a go forward basis.

Yeah, we look at claims for the most part and then of course, the unemployment number uh and then actually the employment number.

So how many jobs are being created?

Uh And although we got an uptick in the unemployment rate to 4.3% and, you know, we were in the high threes, uh actually mid threes for a while there, that number seemed to be a bit of an anomaly based on uh one off types of items.

And so next week when we get the employment number, we're looking for jobs created to kind of bounce back up into the low two hundreds area where it had been, you know, and it sunk down to 100 plus, um, last time around and then the unemployment rate did tick back down to, to 4.2%.

That would indicate that the economy is strong.

And, uh, although it, you know, unemployment is, or employment is weakening, uh, it's not weakening to the point where it's gonna hockey stick.

Um, the way it has in, uh, a lot of other past, um, ways to recession.

We've heard a little bit of Fed speak over the course of this week.

One of the most notable names, Rafael Bostick, uh, and particularly here as we're kind of squaring away and about to begin September.

What is your focus from what you need to hear from the Fed at their next meeting?

Right.

So, what we expect to hear is that they are going to lower, uh, rates by a quarter of a percentage point.

Um, and then the question is, what is their, uh, sort of leaning?

And how are they going to guide us to think about the path going forward?

One of the quotes from one of the, uh, governors was that we do a rate cut and then we see what happens.

And so that will be more of a data dependent kind of thing more like, uh, what the ECB did where they had a rate cut, but they're not sure when the next one is going to be and that remains a matter of discussion and not that the US is going to be following the ECB.

But that, that makes sense as you get the cycle started and then you wait and see what happens.

Uh, and that may be calming to markets, uh, unless they have been really expecting this uh this more aggressive rate cutting path, which is what's priced in right now.

But it, it's hard to say how much they're married to that forecast.

Thomas.

I wanna, I wanna switch gears here just slightly here as uh rate cut, rate cutting cycle or rate cut periods in the past have been beneficial to the technology sector.

There's been kind of one poster child for technology and it's Invidia as of right now.

What is your kind of calculus that you're running around?

NVIDIA post earnings, post pull back that we've seen and now the attempted uh kind of stabilization for the business going forward and not for the business, but given the outlook that perhaps isn't as strong as some on the street were hoping for.

Right.

Well, it's important to keep in mind that Nvidia's earnings uh and sales uh and, and margins have been expanding, but uh by huge amounts.

Um and uh people look at the uh return of the stock, you know, up 100 and 50%.

Um, and say, well, that's, that's a lot, maybe that's too far, too fast.

But given what they've done fundamentally in terms of their revenues and earnings and margins and what they have potentially in front of them.

Uh, it's really not that unexpected and the pe multiple it 30 times, um, is, although that's high, uh, and I guess it's subject to risk to the growth rate that they're able to produce going forward.

Uh, it's not as, that's not that high compared to some other well known names.

Um, you know, like Amazon or Ecolab, um, that are also trading it, that those kinds of multiples.

We think that the report was a good report, uh, expectations, it beat expectations, it just didn't beat expectations by as much as folks had expected, uh, the, uh, underlying, uh, fundamentals and Blackwell, uh, which is what really has to, to work going forward.

You know, we're given the indication that that's going to come through.

Uh, and we got a couple of reports today, um, from Marvel and from Dell that corroborated that at least as you said in the rearview mirror.

Um A I is still, uh, driving, uh, a lot of revenues and earnings for these companies.