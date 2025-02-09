Three things investors are worried about right now

Between earnings, a new administration in the White House, and the Federal Reserve's ongoing battle against inflation, there is a lot of news for investors to digest right now. But what are their biggest worries? According to a new survey from Investopedia, they are tariffs, inflation, and China.

Investopedia editor in chief Caleb Silver says that the "wall of worry is super high and right at the top of the list is tariffs because of the uncertainty and tariffs mean relations with China are gonna be stretched a little bit." He also adds that artificial intelligence and the rise of misinformation and deepfakes are also a concern.

Investopedia also asked its readers what investments they think will do best under a Trump presidency. Those readers are sticking with stocks, but cryptocurrencies were the second choice.

Watch the video above to hear what Investopedia's readers want to buy now.

This post was written by Stephanie Mikulich.