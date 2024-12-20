Three takeaways from Nike CEO Elliott Hill's turnaround plan

Nike (NKE) exceeded its second quarter earnings expectations, despite year-over-year declines in the sports apparel giant's revenue and profit. Just 60 days into new CEO Elliott Hill's taking up the chief executive role, the sneaker and sportswear maker is seeing the bright side of things.

Bernstein senior analyst Aneesha Sherman told Yahoo Finance earlier this week that Nike is going back to its roots by refocusing on its sports segment and back to "being Nike again."

Yahoo Finance's Brooke DiPalma sits down with Morning Brief hosts Julie Hyman and Madison Mills to go in detail about Nike’s success seen so far under Hill's leadership, especially as he aims to invest more in the company's retailer partners like Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) and Foot Locker (FL)

Read up on Brooke DiPalma's latest story covering Nike CEO Elliott Hill's turnaround plan for the company.

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Morning Brief here.

This post was written by Josh Lynch.