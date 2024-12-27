Three reasons why Trump won't treat India like China

President-elect Donald Trump has made it clear that he is a China hawk, threatening to increase tariffs on imports from the country once he gets into office. But he hasn't said much about the world's most populous country, India.

REMUS Capital CEO Krishna Gupta thinks Trump will treat India differently than China for three reasons. First, India is "more aligned" with the United States' foreign policy, which could lead Trump to view the country as an ally. The second reason is a better trade balance between the two countries than there is between the US and China. Third, Gupta argues, "the demographics of India and the stable governance of India put it in a class of one of one. There's no other country and economy that is as vibrant, as large, and as free to do business with as India is today from an American businessman's perspective."

This post was written by Stephanie Mikulich.