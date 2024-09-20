The three pillars that determine housing supply

J.P. Morgan Asset Management's U.S. Housing Strategist, James Egan sat down with Yahoo Finance senior reporter Alexandra Canal and Yahoo Finance producer Sydnee Fried on Stocks In Translation to explore how supply is determined in the housing market.

Egan outlined the three key components that influence supply, noting, “There are three components to supply. We talk about the listing of existing homes for sales, the people that currently own homes, are they trying to sell their homes? There's the building of new homes. And then the third prong, we call it the shadow inventory. That's kind of distress foreclosure. We haven't seen a lot of that,” adds Egan.

The podcast then goes on to explain how existing homeowners get "locked-in" to their home mortgage rates.

Video Transcript

So as someone who doesn't fully understand everything about the housing market, can you talk about how supply is determined?

Who determines how many houses to build?

Is it federal?

Is it state?

Is it local?

Is it a combination?

How does that work?

I that's an incredible question because I think it feeds into, we talk about an under supplied housing market so much, but I don't think we spend enough time, kind of breaking out all of the different pieces to that.

Now, we think there are three components, the supply.

We talk about the listing of existing homes for sales people that currently own homes.

Are they trying to sell their homes?

There's the building of new homes and then the third prong we call it the shadow inventory that's kind of distress foreclosure.

We haven't seen a lot of that.

We don't expect there to be a whole lot of that.

We focus on credit availability as kind of one prong of our housing analysis, lending standards have been very robust since the great financial crisis, regulations have been put in place.

Um over the course of the past 15 years that have made some of the we'll call them late cycle excess type mortgage products, short reset, arms negatively advertising mortgages.

They just don't exist in nearly the same volumes as they did in 0607, which in our view is gonna prevent a fair amount of those that shadow inventory, that default and foreclosure.

So now we're stuck with listing of existing homes, building of new homes.

That's gonna be much more kind of hyper local in terms of building regulations, zoning hoas like it's much more of a local government, not a federal government issue from the supply and existing is hard right now, right?

Because mortgage rates are high and no one wants to leave.

Is that, is that accurate?

And we would say that they are locked into their local mortgage rates.

I've used locked in a couple of times and I actually never defined it at this point.

And so that is the lock in effect.

You have historically low rates in 2020 2021.

The move away from those kind of short reset, adjustable rate mortgages into 30 year fixed mortgages.

Borrowers taking out 2% 3% handle mortgages for 30 years, mortgage rates went up to 8% or it's 6.5%.

Now, if you want to sell your home, when you buy a new home, in almost all instances, you have to pay off that mortgage, that 2.5% mortgage and you have to take out a 6.5 or 7% mortgage on the new home that's prohibitively expensive for a lot of households.

The math ain't math and it doesn't math.

And so you're sitting there and you're locked into your current mortgage rate.